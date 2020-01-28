Eurasian National University launches ENU Volunteers project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University has launched the ENU Volunteers project timed to the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Rector of the Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov believes the fact 2020 was declared the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan evidences utmost attention the state is paying to the development of youth.

«Last year President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree «On the declaration of the Year of Volunteer». It is the evidence the government pays special attention to the development of youth in Kazakhstan,» Sydykov said.

«The goal of the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan is to raise the new generation of the Kazakh youth in the conditions of independent Kazakhstan. Being a volunteer requires one to have high moral standards, be helpful and willing to contribute to the society,» he added.

Rustem Alkozha, Director of the Social and Civil Development Department of the university, revealed there are over 1,000 volunteers at the university and the number is constantly growing.

He said the goal of the ENU Volunteers project is to increase the number of volunteers up to 5,000 people.