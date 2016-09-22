Eurasian National University ranks 37th in QS Top 50 Under 50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Gumilyov Eurasian National University has been featured into the updated QS Top 50 Under 50 Rankings, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Eurasian National University is ranked 37th in the updated rankings released on September 20. Being only 20 years old, it is the youngest national university in the country.



Nanyang Technological University based in Singapore tops the rankings. Coming in at №2 is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology is placed 3rd.



City University of Hong Kong, Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Maastricht University, University of Technology Sydney, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona and University of Antwerp round out the top 10.



The QS Top 50 Under 50 highlights the world's top universities under 50 years old, based on the latest QS World University Rankings.