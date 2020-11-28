Eurasian Network of Universities in support of knowledge culture established

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An international online meeting of heads of higher education institutions was held at Al-Farabi KazNU, where the establishment of the «Eurasian Network of Universities in Support of Knowledge Culture without Borders» has been officially announced.

The event was organized by Al-Farabi KazNU and the International Centre for the Rapprochement for Cultures under the auspices of UNESCO, the University’s press service reports.

The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed the period 2013-2022 as the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures. In this context, the goal of founding the Eurasian network of universities, which is aimed at creating a culture of knowledge among student youth as a beneficial environment for sustainable development of humanity, becomes particularly relevant. A new generation of highly qualified specialists - individuals with high ethical and civic attitudes will be able to make a worthy contribution to the development of civilization.

In his welcoming speech, the Rector of KazNU Galym Mutanov has supported the idea of forming the network. He noted the special role of the model of modern University 4.0 implemented by KazNU as the UN Global Hub for Sustainable Development in the formation of citizens of the world with high spiritual and moral values, responsible not only for their personal destiny, but also for the entire humanity. «12 foreign Al-Farabi centres in the world-leading universities have joined the implementation of the University 4.0 model. They will serve as a good platform for the Eurasian Network to Support the Culture of Knowledge without Borders», - said the Rector.

«In the difficult conditions of the pandemic, we are discussing the future of higher education in Central Asia, how to unite universities with the idea of establishing the building of a culture of knowledge», - said Olzhas Suleimenov. - When we put forward the idea of declaring a decade of rapprochement of cultures, we meant the rapprochement of knowledge in the name of forming a common planetary consciousness, which will help humanity to ensure a decent future for the younger generation.

The Eurasian network of universities has been founded under the patronage of the International Centre for the Rapprochement of Cultures under the auspices of UNESCO, which is headed by Olzhas Suleimenov. The Centre is located in Almaty and is a unique international institute specially established to give a new impetus to dialogue and education of planetary consciousness through the development of science, education, strengthening of universal values and cultural diversity.

This year, the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi and the 175th anniversary of Abai are being celebrated internationally with the support of UNESCO. The international community has appreciated the outstanding contribution of thinkers to the development of civilization. In this regard, the initiators of the online meeting suggest naming the Eurasian University Network after the educators and humanists – Al-Farabi and Abai.

The event was attended by the heads and representatives of the HEIs included in the Eurasian Network of Universities: Olzhas Suleimenov, Director of the International Centre for the Rapprochement of Cultures under the auspices of UNESCO, Rectors of Al-Farabi KazNU Galym Mutatov, Kurmangazy KazNU Arman Zhudebayev, Asfendiyarov KazNMU Talgat Nurgozhin, President of KASU Yerezhep Mambetkaziyev, Director of the Institute for Asia and Africa at Moscow State University Igor Abylgaziyev, Vice-Rectors of Abai KazNPU Aktolkyn Kulsarieva and KazNAU Alexander Kurdeko, Coordinator of the UNESCO Avicenna Virtual Campus Network in the Mediterranean, Central Asia and Africa, Head of the Social and Human Sciences Sector of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office Arina Myasoed, representatives of the media and the public.

The official opening ceremony of the «Eurasian Network of Universities to Support the Culture of Knowledge without Borders» resulted in the adoption of the final communiqué and charter of the association.