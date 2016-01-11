Eurasian trans-continental corridor is of great importance for Asia and Europe – EU representative

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The project on establishment of the multi-modal Eurasian Transcontinental Corridor is of great importance for ensuring non-stop flow of goods and services between Asia and Europe.

Official Representative of the Head of the EU Diplomacy Maja Kocijancic said it commenting on the start of integration of Kazakhstan in international transport-communication flows under the National Plan “100 Specific Steps on Implementation of Five Institutional Reforms.”

“Kazakhstan’s plans on development of the multi-modal Eurasian transport corridor are important for ensuring non-stop flow of goods, people and information between Europe and Asia. In this context, the EU-Kazakhstan Extended Partnership Agreement signed in Astana Dec 21, will play a strategic role,”Kocijancic noted.

According to her, the document contains various elements for the support of trade and development of priority areas of transport cooperation, including expansion of main transport contacts and promotion of effective, safe and reliable cargo transportation with Europe.

Besides, Brussels pays special attention to the establishment of railroad infrastructure in Kazakhstan which is called to expand the country’s export potential and create additional jobs.

“The European Union is interested in broadening railroad network of Kazakhstan. Closer ties between Asia and Europe will provide huge opportunities for business and will assist in employment, growth and development of all interested parties,” Maja Kocijancic concluded.