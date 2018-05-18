Eurasian Union of Oncology to unite cancer institutes of former Soviet Union countries Society

MINSK. KAZINFORM Plans are in place to set up the Eurasian Union of Oncology. Tthe establishment of the union was discussed at the Eurasian conference on cancer screening in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

It is expected that the union headquartered in Belarus will unite the efforts of doctors throughout the former republics of the Soviet Union. Such an alliance will enable doctors from small countries to participate in major international research programs, including screening ones.



"Every country has a national cancer institute. If they bring together their head offices into one union, they will have much greater capabilities," said Sophia Michaelson, Senior Advisor, Eurasia Programs, Center for Global Health at the National Cancer Institute, USA.



On 17-18 May Minsk is playing host to the Eurasian conference on cancer screening that has brought together leading specialists from Belarus, CIS countries, the United States and Europe. The focus is on the epidemiology of malignant neoplasms, effective screening programs, and international guidelines on screening.



The event is held in the furtherance of the agreement reached between the National Cancer Center of Belarus and the United States National Cancer Institute in 2016.



Belarus has been selected by the United States National Cancer Institute as a platform for all subsequent activity in the CIS.



The organizers of the conference are the Alexandrov National Cancer Center of Belarus, the United States National Cancer Institute, the Piedmont Reference Center for Epidemiology and Cancer Prevention, the Belarusian society of oncologists, BelTA reports.