EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:30, 05 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Euro 2, Euro 3 gasoline to be used in Kazakhstan by 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The term of using Euro 2 and Euro 3 motor gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as the diesel fuel for agricultural and off-highway equipment has been extended in Kazakhstan till Jan.1, 2018.

    The decision was made during the meeting of the Council of Eurasian Economic Commission Dec.2. Earlier, it was planned to stop using the Euro 2 and Euro 3 gasoline in Kazakhstan from Jan.1, 2016. This is while the term of using Euro 2 and Euro 3 motor gasoline in Kyrgyzstan has been extended till Dec.31, 2017, trend.az reports.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!