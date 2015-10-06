EURO 2016: Kazakhstan v Netherlands, Latvia to be aired live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The last two games of Team Kazakhstan in UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying round against the Netherlands and Latvia will be aired live by Kazakhstan TV Channel.

The Kazakh squad will host the Dutch players at Astana Arena Stadium on October 10. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. Astana time. Besides, KazSport TV channel plans to broadcast a TV show about the upcoming match the same day at 9:00 p.m. Kazakhstan will travel to Riga to play its last European qualifier against Latvia on October 13. The game will be broadcast live by Kazakhstan TV Channel as well. Presently Kazakhstan is at the bottom of Group A standings with only 2 points and has no chances to reach the finals of UEFA EURO 2016.