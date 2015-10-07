EURO 2016: Key striker may miss Kazakhstan v Netherlands match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana forward Baurzhan Dzholchiyev may miss the upcoming clash of Team Kazakhstan with the Netherlands in the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying round due to injury, Vesti.kz reports.

The Kazakh squad have reportedly arrived in the Kazakh capital - Astana on October 5 to train for the match without Dzholchiyev. It cannot be ruled out that the hand injury will prevent Dzholchiyev from playing in the European qualifier scheduled to take place in Astana at 10:00 p.m. on October 10. Earlier the 25-year-old footballer posted an image of his injured hand on his official Instagram account . It is worth mentioning that injured Dzholchiyev played against FC Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League match on in Astana September 30.