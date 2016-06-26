Euro 2016: Last-gasp Ricardo Quaresma goal sinks Croatia

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM There was still time Domagoj Vida to hook an effort narrowly wide as Croatia pressed for the leveler but Portugal were through to play Poland for a place in the semifinals.

Ronaldo was looking to match Michel Platini's record of nine European Championship goals to follow his two-goal display against Hungary to ensure his team made the knockout stages.



But the best chance for his side fell to defender Pepe in the first half of regulation play, heading Raphael Guerreiro's free-kick over the bar, while Vida also had headed opportunities for Croatia.

There were no shots on target by either side during regulation play and it was a similar story until the game ignited in the last few minutes of the second half of extra time.



