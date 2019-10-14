Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Kazakh team lost to footballers of Belgium

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The national football team of Kazakhstan held a match of the qualifying round of the European Championship 2020 against the team of Belgium, Sports.kz informs.

The starting lineups was as follows:

Kazakhstan: Nepogodov, Maliy, Abiken, Islamkhan, Zhukov, Marochkin, Suyumbayev, Shomko, Fedin, Beisebekov, Kerimzhanov;

Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, Witsel, Hazard E., Mertens, Meunier, Hazard T., Praet, Batshuayi.

A number of injuries made a change to the starting lineup of Michal Bilek, while the rival basically released proven fighters.

Thus, the game ended with a score of 0: 2.

On November 16 Kazakhstan will have an away match with the team of San Marino.

Kazakhstan - Belgium 0: 2 (0: 1) Goals: Batshuayi 21 (0: 1), Meunier 63 (0: 2).