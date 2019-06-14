EURO 2020 tickets go on sale

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Tickets are on sale for EURO 2020 football championship, football's European governing body UEFA announced Thursday.

"There has already been an extraordinary interest with over 300,000 ticket applications from 109 different countries within the first hour," the UEFA said in a statement on its official website, Anadolu Agency reports.



All tickets are available online at the UEFA's official website "https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/ticketing".

The tournament will be held on June 12 to July 12, 2020, in 12 countries -- Germany, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Netherlands, England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Romania and Russia.



Applications for the tickets will continue until July 12, 2019, and the UEFA expects to break a record with 3 million ticket sales.

Ticket prices range from 30 to 945 euros.