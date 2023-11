ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Denmark are set to meet today, March 26, in the EURO 2024 Group H Qualifier in Astana, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Qazsport TV Channel is expected to broadcast live the match at 07:00 p.m. Astana time.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan lost 2-1 to Slovenia in the first game of the EURO 2024 Qualifying.