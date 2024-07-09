EURO 2024 semifinals to kick off Tuesday with Spain vs. France clash

Spain and France will face off in the UEFA EURO 2024 semifinal on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Spain duo Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand will miss the France match that will kick off at 1900GMT at Munich Football Arena.

Central defender Le Normand has received two yellow cards in the tournament to be suspended for one match. Carvajal, a Real Madrid right-back, was sent off during the previous game against hosts Germany in Stuttgart.

In addition, Spain midfielder Pedri faced a knee injury to miss the rest of the EURO 2024. The Barcelona regular was forced to leave the field during the quarterfinal match against Germany.

Meanwhile France have no suspended players.

Slovenia's Slavko Vincic will be the referee of this match.

Spain won Group B, which included Italy, Croatia, and Albania.

The Spaniards won all three matches without conceding a single goal, achieving a perfect record.

Then Spain eliminated Georgia 4-1 in Round of 16 and sealed a hard-fought victory against Germany 2-1 in the quarterfinals after extra time.

Didier Deschamps' France began their EURO campaign in Group D, alongside Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Les Bleus secured a place in the last 16 by finishing second in their group behind Austria, accumulating five points from one win and two draws.

France won against Belgium 1-0 to march to the last eight.

Then in the quarterfinals, France beat Portugal 5-3 on penalties in Hamburg.

Both teams became the semifinalists for the sixth time in the EUROs history.

Spain bagged three European championships in history; 1964, 2008 and 2012.

France won the EURO title twice; 1984 and 2000. Les Bleus reached the 2016 final at Stade de France but lost to Portugal 1-0 on home soil.

Netherlands set to face England on Wednesday

In another semifinal clash, the Netherlands, which previously eliminated Türkiye 2-1, will play against England on Wednesday.

The match, which will be refereed by Felix Zwayer from Germany, will start at 1900GMT at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

On July 6, Gareth Southgate's England beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties to progress.

England's opponents in the semis, the Netherlands were the EURO 1988 winners, which is still their only European title.

Called 'The Three Lions', England have not won a major football trophy since the 1966 FIFA World Cup, but they were the EURO 2020 runners-up.

The EURO 2024 final will be held on Sunday at Berlin's Olympiastadion.