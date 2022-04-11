Euro-Asian Jewish Congress President thanks Tokayev for supporting Jewish community

NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFNORM – President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress Michael Mirilashvili sent a congratulatory letter to Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of full diplomatic relationship between Kazakhstan and Israel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On behalf of the leaders of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress and personally I send wholehearted congratulation to you and the entire people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Israel. Three decades ago, our States and people entered a new chapter: new doors for building reliable relations and partnerships opened. I would like to wish you, your Israeli colleagues, as well as the people of both countries development of friendly relations, mutual prosperity, and well-being,» reads the congratulatory letter of President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress Michael Mirilashvili.

He noted that the close ties between Jewish and Kazakh people, which are thousands of years old, are the solid base for such a relationship.

«Its origins go back to the Middle Ages, the period of the Great Silk Road. Kazakhstan also welcomed warmly the Jewish people fleeing the horrors of the Second World War, which we remember and for which we are grateful to the people of Kazakhstan. For hundreds of years, the Jewish people have been welcomed and continue to evolve in the atmosphere of acceptance and mutual support in modern Kazakhstan. On my part, the leaders of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress are truly glad to work in the sphere of public diplomacy. I wish success to all who are actively engaged in strengthening and developing diplomatic, economic, scientific, and cultural ties between our countries,» he said.

According to him, in 30 years the Jewish community of Kazakhstan has achieved great success, reviving the Jewish life in the country. The Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, which has recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, always considers Kazakhstan as an important foothold for its regional activity.

«For over decades, the Congress has supported the programs of the Jewish community of Kazakhstan and many social and education projects of the region. We are glad to see the development of the Jewish community, facilitate its prosperity, and grateful to the leadership of the country and personally to you for the support of the Jewish life,» said Michael Mirilashvili.