BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Eurogroup has agreed to allocate the second tranche of €10.3 billion of financial aid to Greece in several installments, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after the group's session on Wednesday.

Eurogroup has also confirmed its intentions to restructure up to 20% of the Greek state debt.

Source: TASS

Photo:© AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza