    20:54, 16 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Eurogroup agrees to grant in principle 3-year ESM support to Greece

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Eurogroup on Thursday agreed to offer Greece a 3-year support from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), following Greek parliament's approval to take austerity measures demanded by creditors earlier in the day.

    "We reached today a decision to grant in principle a 3-year ESM stability support to Greece, subject to the completion of relevant national procedures," the Group made a statement after a teleconference among its finance ministers. Source: Xinhua

