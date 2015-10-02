Eurogroup to discuss 3-bln-euro disbursement to Greece on Monday

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The 19-country Eurogroup will hold a meeting on Monday in Luxembourg at which Greece is set to debrief its newly appointed government's strategic choices to secure a scheduled disbursement of 3 billion euros (3.36 billion U.S. dollars).

The meeting came after Greece's snap election on Sept. 20 which produced a new government. The country's "old and new together" Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is expected to inform his counterparts of the policy priorities of Greek government, a European official said Thursday. The Group will also request Greece to present its implementing progress on austerity measures demanded by creditors who approved Greek third bailout package worth up to 86 billion euros. According to the bailout agreement, Greece could receive a total of 26 billion euros as the first tranche of financial assistance from the European Stability Mechanism. To date, 23 billion euros has been disbursed, leaving 3 billion euros with prerequisites requiring Greece to complete additional prior actions. The 3 billion euros, as agreed in the package, is scheduled to be disbursed at the latest by the end of November. The official said the first assessment on Greek austerity measures will begin in October, but it is not yet known exactly when. However, the official said there will be no specific decision on Greece on Monday. Moreover, ministers will also discuss a wide range of topics including low interests policy, draft budgetary plans and reform of the services sector. Source: Xinhua