EuroHockey indoor club events canceled

MINSK. KAZINFORM The EHF Executive Board has decided on canceling the 2021 EuroHockey Indoor Club Championships, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Hockey Federation.

The decision comes due to the epidemiological situation on the continent caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EHF has earlier confirmed that the EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championships will be put on hold until December 2021, BelTA reports.

HC Minsk was to play at the 2021 Indoor Club Cup, Men in Alanya, Turkey. Another Belarusian team, HC Minsk, was due to compete at the 2021 Indoor Club Cup, Women in Almere, the Netherlands.

The next EuroHockey indoor club events will take place in 2022.