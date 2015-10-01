EuroLawyer Forum 2015 and EuroLawyer Awards 2015 to take place in London on November 23-25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 23-25 November 2015 at The Law Society of England and Wales will take place V International "EuroLawyer Forum 2015" followed by the 2nd Awards Ceremony for best legal departments of Eastern Europe and EU that have distinguished themselves in various areas of legal practice "Eurolawyer Awards 2015".

Day two of the event will consist of sessions on antimonopoly enforcement, interim relief measures and white-collar crime. ( link to the programm ) Followed by the Awards Ceremony for the best legal departments of the Eastern European and EU counties - "Eurolawyer Awards 2015" and gala dinner.

Additional discussion panels on current legal issues will take a place on Day three at the most prominent law firms in London and evening cocktail reception will conclude the event.

All regular and new delegates are kindly invited to join organisers and distinguished speakers to attend the 5th Jubilee Eurolawyer events that will be held at The Law Society of England and Wales, London ( link to registration page ).

According to the policy of "EuroLawyer Awards 2015" one representative of the nominee receives the right to free participation in "EuroLawyer Awards 2015" and "EuroLawyer Forum 2015", visa support (official invitation) to visit UK. Discounts are valid until 30 September 2015! "Eurolawyer Awards 2015" nominations by the country: 1. Legal Department of the Year: Best M&A Deal (Russian, Ukraine, Kazakhstan - one winner from each country) 2. Legal Department of the Year: Best Work with Antitrust Investigation (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan - one winner from each country) 3. Legal Department of the Year: Best Support of International Disputes (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan - one winner from each country) 4. Legal Department of the Year: Best Support of Restructuring and Work with Distressed Assets (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan - one winner from each country) 5. Legal Department of the Year: Best Support with Investment Project (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan - one winner from each country) 6. Legal Department of the Year: Best Support of Tax Disputes (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan - one winner from each country)