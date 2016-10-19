Euronaval 2016: Kazakhstan OPV signing expected soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM German shipbuilding companies Abeking and Rasmussen are likely to enter into a formal contract for a 60m offshore patrol vessel (OPV) with Kazakhstan by the end of 2016 or in early 2017, Kazinform learnt from Shephard.

The 60m OPV design is one two new designs created by the company to meet the demand for patrol vessels around the world. The Kazakhstan vessel will have an endurance of 14 days and a range of approximately 2,500nm at 12kt. Also featuring a winch-down area, the OPV will embark two RHIBs, a diving platform and deck space for 20ft and 10ft ISO containers. The two parties recently signed MoU for the vessel.



An official declined to comment as to whether any long-lead items had been ordered for the vessel but did say that the market for 60-90m patrol vessels was promising given the number of developing navies looking to increase their capability without getting too complex.



‘We definitely see a tendency towards simple OPVs, vessels to cover the sea. You need a certain size in order to get the endurance [required],' said the official.



The company had previously completed a three ship programme for the Latvian Navy in 2011. These swath-hulled multirole vessels (pictured) feature a modular mission area at the bow, with payloads fitted in ISO TEUs, adding capabilities such as fire-fighting, main guns or medical facilities.



Read more here