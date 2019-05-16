Euronews correspondent Stefan Grobe: AEF important for Kazakhstan and for region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In an interview with mass media, correspondent of the Euronews TV Channel Stefan Grobe shared his view on the importance of the XII Astana Economic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Stefan Grobe was invited to the XII AEF as a moderator of a plenary session. As reported before, those attending the Forum were First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and many other world-known experts.



Answering the journalists' question, Stefan Grobe said that he had been attending the Astana Economic Forum for many years. Last time he was there in 2013 as a moderator.



In his words, the Astana Economic forum 'is important for the region, important for Kazakhstan, because it brings people together and people exchange views.'



"It is always good when people come together to talk about the issues and problems. And this year's edition of the Forum speaks for itself. After eleven years there are still many high profile personalities from around the world you can speak freely and exchange views. That's positive," he says.



In his opinion, the Forum has been organized at the highest level.



Alongside, the Euronews correspondent expressed his view on the oncoming presidential election in Kazakhstan and compared electoral situation of Kazakhstan and European countries.



"I am not an expert on Kazakh politics. Obviously, Kazakhstan is different than any country of the European Union that I cover. I work in Brussels and I cover European affairs. The European Parliament is going to have elections just in a week, which is a big thing. The European elections are different than elections in Kazakhstan. I think it would be unfair to compare Kazakhstan to, for instance, France when it comes to its political system," Stefan Grobe said.



"As for the election in Kazakhstan, I think that everything points to a smooth and peaceful transition of power," he emphasized.



Recall that the XII Astana Economic Forum brought together experts, politicians, businessmen and scholars from 74 countries of the world. The number of registered delegates totaled 4,492. According to the organizers, the number of local and foreign journalists exceeded 700 (30 countries).