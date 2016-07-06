Euronews shows interest in Belarus' image promotion project

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Euronews and the Information Ministry of Belarus plan to implement a number of projects, Belarus' Information Minister Lilia Ananich told BelTA.

In her words, the Euronews TV channel is interested in promoting information about Belarus outside its boundaries and suggests a whole program of cooperation. In particular, representatives of Euronews are showing interest in the Belarus' image promotion project titled as Belarus, A Country for Life. The quality of this video commercial was praised by foreign specialists, who expressed their readiness to work with it.



As a wide cooperation program is envisaged, it should be looked through carefully jointly with other stakeholders. There are plans to continue talks on further cooperation with Euronews, Lilia Ananich added.



As BelTA earlier reported, Belarus' Information Minister Lilia Ananich held a working meeting with representatives of Euronews SA on 1 July. During the meeting the parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between Belarus and the Euronews TV channel in the information field, including the promotion of the image of Belarus and its tourism potential abroad. The parties also discussed cooperation between Euronews and national broadcasting companies, and the organization of training courses for broadcasters at the Euronews Academy, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.