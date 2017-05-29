Euronews to be official partner of Astana Economic Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Euronews confirmed its participation in the forthcoming 10th Astana Economic Forum themed "New Energy - New Economy", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The European TV channel will be the official partner of the forum, spokesperson of the Ministry of National Economy Samal Ibrayeva said at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.



"The 10th Astana Economic Forum will bring together over 900 speakers from all over the world. To be more specific, economists from France, the U.S., Great Britain and China will attend the forum. Euronews, CNN and Financial Times confirmed their participation as well," she added.



The 10th jubilee Astana Economic Forum themed "New Energy - New Economy will be held in the Kazakh capital on June 15-16. Over 2,600 people have already registered to participate.