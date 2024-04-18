Europe and Central Asia vulnerable to climate change effects - expert
Floods in Kazakhstan are a consequence of climate change. This is what Fabienne Bossuyt, Belgian expert for Central Asia from Ghent University, said at a conference devoted to energy transition in Central Asia held in the Press Club of Brussels, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Experts and practitioners from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and European countries discussed energy transition, sustainability and inclusive development in Central Asia.
The first panel session focused on the achievements, problems and 'hidden hazards' of energy transition in Central Asia, including regional and European-Central Asian cooperation.
The second group discussed transition to energy and inclusive development. Besides, researchers and practitioners debated the ways of interaction with various stakeholders and community in Central Asia to support inclusive development.
Fabienne Bossuyt shared her opinion on the massive floods in Kazakhstan:
It’s, of course, very tragic to witness the north of Kazakhstan is now struck by massive floods. Of course, I think, everyone can see, that this is yet again showing us the effects of climate change and global warming are just increasing.
In Belgium we witnessed one of the worst floods in recent times, only a few years ago. Also there we saw it was very difficult for the government to address the consequences of these floods. And even today people from that region are still suffering the consequences of those floods.
I am afraid that in Kazakhstan this will be something that cannot be solved directly. It just shows how vulnerable countries are not just in Europe but also in Central Asia to the effects of climate change and global warming. So, the floods in Kazakhstan are just testimony of this and it’s a sort of a sign of what is expected to increase in the coming years and decades.