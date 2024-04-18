Europe and Central Asia vulnerable to climate change effects - expert

Floods in Kazakhstan are a consequence of climate change. This is what Fabienne Bossuyt, Belgian expert for Central Asia from Ghent University, said at a conference devoted to energy transition in Central Asia held in the Press Club of Brussels, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Experts and practitioners from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and European countries discussed energy transition, sustainability and inclusive development in Central Asia.

The first panel session focused on the achievements, problems and 'hidden hazards' of energy transition in Central Asia, including regional and European-Central Asian cooperation.

The second group discussed transition to energy and inclusive development. Besides, researchers and practitioners debated the ways of interaction with various stakeholders and community in Central Asia to support inclusive development.

Fabienne Bossuyt shared her opinion on the massive floods in Kazakhstan: