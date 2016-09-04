Europe 'close to limit' on refugee numbers, EU president says

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM Europe is "close to limit" on accepting refugees, EU President Donald Tusk said Sunday, as he urged the international community to do more to step upresettlement of those seeking refuge.

A growing number of refugees have fled to Europe to escape instability in Syria, Iraq, Eritrea and Somalia, among other nations.

"The practical capabilities of Europe to host new waves of refugees, not to mention irregular economic migrants, are close to the limits," Tusk said Sunday before the start of the two-day G20 summit in China.G20 leaders are meeting in Hangzhou, about one hour outside of Shanghai, through Monday to tackle issues including trade, terrorism and climate change.Has the refugee crisis given Germans Merkel fatigue?Tusk urged fellow G20 member countries to do more to support the world refugee population."In light of an unprecedented number of 65 million displaced people all over the world, the G20 community needs to scale up its share of responsibility," Tusk said."Only global efforts supporting refugees and their host communities will be able to bear fruit.""That is why we want to encourage our partners to increase humanitarian and development aid, as well as refugee resettlement. We need to address the root causes that force millions of people to leave their homes and seek shelter elsewhere."

