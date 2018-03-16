Europe comments on CA Presidents’ Astana meeting

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Expert of the European Institute of Asian Studies Alberto Turkstra summed up the working meeting of the Presidents of Central Asian countries in Astana.

"The historical meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia on March 15 in Astana manifests the start of a new age of regional cooperation and integration in the region," said Turkstra.

"The new age in which we leave rivalry and come to joint approaches and closer integration with leadership of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan," he added.

"There have been positive events in the region in recent time including delimitation and demarcation of the frontier which made it easy to hold this meeting. Also, the agreement between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan last year defined the connection points between the three countries and the rapid process of delimitation of Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan border," he said.

"Intraregional trade has increased by 70% annually between some countries. Transport communication and easier entry regime fostered expansion of contacts between the people of the countries," he said.

According to the expert, the perspectives of creation of the unified energy system of Central Asia inspire optimism.

"After recent changes in the state administration of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, this top level meeting has been held in the light of the modified regional and global situation which requires dialogue and cooperation for solution of issues and collective use of opportunities," Turkstra noted.

"There are many issues which require a concerted regional effort, such as extremism and radical moods of the youth, safety of boundaries, especially with Afghanistan, and energy," he underlined.

"Cooperation in joint consumption of Syrdariya waters by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is also relevant," the speaker added.