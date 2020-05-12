Europe Coronavirus Updates: UK death toll tops 32,000, Germany to earmark 750 mln euros for vaccine

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries.

LONDON -- The British government on Monday published the document of the long-expected COVID-19 recovery plan, hoping to gradually ease the lockdown measures while at the same time getting the coronavirus pandemic under control, Xinhua reports.

Named as «Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's COVID-19 recovery strategy», the document sets out the three-phase approach, starting this week with further lockdown loosening at the start of June and further changes potentially from July 4.

According to the 50-page document, from this week those with jobs in food production, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution and scientific research in laboratories should return to the workplace.

ROME -- The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 30,739 lives in Italy after a daily rise of 179 deaths, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department on Monday.





A total of 744 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries since the pandemic began to 219,814.





Meanwhile, the number of active cases decreased by 836 compared to Sunday, making the nationwide total to 82,488.