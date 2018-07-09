Europe's oldest woman dies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italy and Europe's oldest woman died in a village near Florence on Friday, ANSA reports.

Giuseppina Projetto died at Montelupo Fiorentino at the age of 116 years and 37 days.



She was also the world's second oldest person after Japan's Chyho Miyako, 117. A native of La Maddalena near Sassari in Sardinia, she had been living at Montelupo since the 1960s having moved there with her son Renato Frau, who died trying to save a bather near Livorno at the age of 39.



Earlier global mass media announced that Cuba's oldest person Maria Emilia Quesada Blanco died on June 26 at the age of 117. Quesada attributed her long life to healthy diet and good humor.