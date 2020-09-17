Europe to recognize Kazakhstani academic diplomas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Diploma Supplement is to accompany academic diplomas in Kazakhstan starting from 2021 meaning Kazakhstani academic diplomas will be recognized across Europe, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani academic diplomas will be recognized in Europe following the adoption of the self-certification report of the National qualification framework of Kazakhstan by the Secretariat of the Bologna Process.

According to the report, the National qualification framework of Kazakhstan is compatible with the Framework for Qualifications of the European Higher Education Area, meaning the harmonization of national higher and postgraduate education frameworks of Kazakhstan and Europe.

Notably, the Bologna Process was initiated by the Education Ministers of 29 European countries in 1999 to ensure human mobility in the labor market, increase competitiveness of European higher education as well as to harmonize national higher education frameworks.