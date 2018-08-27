European, Asian countries to participate in Pharma Exhibit

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Some 500 Iranian and foreign companies are expected to take part in the International Iran Pharma Exhibition slated to be held in Tehran from September 24-26.

Foreign companies participating in the upcoming event are from 25 European and Asian countries, IRNA reports.

Third Exhibition of medical, pharmaceutical and academic books and the Second Exhibition of Health-Oriented Media will be held simultaneously with the Iran Pharma Exhibit.

Chairman of the Iranian Pharmaceutical Industries Syndicate Ahmad Sheibani said in a news conference on the event that China and India will also have pavilions in the upcoming exhibition.

It will be a unique event, he went on to say.

It is anticipated that some 30,000 people would visit the exhibition, of which 2,000 are foreigners, he said.

Iran's pharmaceutical industry has been operating since 70 years ago and currently, 100 factories are producing 97 percent of the medicines needed inside the country and only three percent of drugs are imported.

Iran Pharma Expo is a global platform for all pharmaceutical industries from all over the world to showcase their potentials.