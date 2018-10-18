European businessmen familiarized with AIFC activity

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM At the meeting with the European businessmen in Brussels, Nursultan Nazarbayev told the attendees about the activity of the Astana International Financial Centre.

The Astana International Financial Centre was founded on the ground of the EXPO-2017 infrastructure with the use of the best practices of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The Head of State noted that the legal status of the AIFC was assigned by the constitutional law. "The AIFC activity will be guided by the principles of English law. English will also be used in official documentation and court proceedings," he said.

“The AIFC participants will enjoy preferences for 50 years as well as simplified visa and labour regimes,” Nazarbayev said and stressed that the independent court and the international arbitration centre will guarantee justice and protection of rights.

"Shanghai Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and other international financial centres were attracted to the establishment of high-technological AIFC Exchange. The AIFC has all opportunities to become a regional centre of development of green, Islamic, innovative financial instruments,” he added.

He called the European businessmen to study the activity of the AIFC and join it.

The President emphasized that the businessmen should use all the existing opportunities to develop business and strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.