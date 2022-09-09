EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:11, 09 September 2022 | GMT +6

    European Central Bank raises interest rates by 75 basis points

    None
    FRANKFURT. KAZINFORM The European Central Bank's (ECB) Governing Council decided today to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points.

    Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 1.25 percent, 1.50 percent and 0.75 percent respectively, with effect from 14th September, 2022, the ECB said in a statement today, WAM reports.

    Following the raising of the deposit facility rate to above zero, the two-tier system for the remuneration of excess reserves is no longer necessary. The Governing Council therefore decided today to suspend the two-tier system by setting the multiplier to zero.


    Photo: wam.ae




    Tags:
    Economy Banks World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!