European Commission authorizes nine genetically modified products

NUR-SULTAN - BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The European Commission has authorized today nine genetically modified products for food and feed uses and one as an ornamental cut flower, Kazinform cites the Commission's press service.

The Commission authorized ten Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs): seven for food and feed uses (cotton GHB614xLLCotton25xMON1598, maize 5307, maize MON 87403, maize 4114, maize MON87411, maize Bt11xMIR162x1507xGA21, soybean MON87751), two renewed authorizations also for food and feed (oilseed rape Ms8xRf3 and maize 1507xNK603) and one carnation as ornamental cut flower.

All of these Genetically Modified Organisms have gone through a comprehensive authorization procedure, including a favorable scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

However, the authorization decisions do not cover cultivation. All Member States had the right to express their view in the Standing Committee and subsequently the Appeal Committee. Given the outcome of the process, the European Commission has the legal duty to proceed with the authorization. The authorizations are valid for 10 years, and any products produced from these Genetically Modified Organisms will be subject to the EU's strict labeling and traceability rules.