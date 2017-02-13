EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:16, 13 February 2017 | GMT +6

    European Commission forecasts increase in oil prices

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Winter Economic Forecast issued on Monday by the European Commission suggests Brent crude oil price in 2017 will increase, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The outlook for Brent crude oil prices in 2017 revised upward to an average of $56.4, which is 3% higher than the autumn forecast. At the same time, its cost assumptions for 2018 remained unchanged at $56.9 per barrel", the document reads.

    Tags:
    EU Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!