European companies keen to help Almaty with its transport reform

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - This week Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek met with First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the problems of joint implementation of large infrastructure projects in the city, including the LRT and gasification of TPP-2.



Mayor Baibek noted the EBRD is one of the key financial partners of the country in realizing economic reforms and developing infrastructure.



He also had a meeting with the leadership of Transdev, French-based international private public transport operator, with operations spanning 19 countries.



Reps of Transdev expressed interest in cooperation and were keen to help Almaty bring to life its transport reform.