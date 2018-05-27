EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:31, 27 May 2018 | GMT +6

    European companies keen to help Almaty with its transport reform

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - This week Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek met with First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink, Kazinform reports.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the problems of joint implementation of large infrastructure projects in the city, including the LRT and gasification of TPP-2.

    Mayor Baibek noted the EBRD is one of the key financial partners of the country in realizing economic reforms and developing infrastructure.

    He also had a meeting with the leadership of Transdev, French-based international private public transport operator, with operations spanning 19 countries.

    Reps of Transdev expressed interest in cooperation and were keen to help Almaty bring to life its transport reform.

    Tags:
    EU Kazakhstan Transport Almaty EBRD
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!