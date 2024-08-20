European counties show interest to provide their own ships to operate shipping activities via TITR

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is of interest to foreign companies, willing to invest in shipbuilding, infrastructure of Kazakhstani ports as well as provide their own ships, deputy chairman of the Kazakh Railway and Water Transport Committee Kassym Tlepov said during a briefing, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Tlepov, one of the companies from the Netherlands expresses readiness to run shipping activities using its own ships as well as to manufacture ferries and container ships in Kazakhstan. Germany’s RINUS and France’s CMA CGM take an interest in building terminal facilities in the port in Aktau.

Several Arab countries are showing interest in the TITR as well, with the Emirati company Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing joint construction of an additional terminal in the Kuryk port.

Uzbekistan has also ramped up cargo transportation by truck via the Kuryk port by 63% year-over-year, demonstrating the country’s interest in goods transit.

Tlepov highlighted that the throughput of the corridor could increase almost twofold from six to 10 million tons by 2029.

TITR Director General Gaidar Abdikerimov also pointed out the growing interest to the route, highlighting that it goes through 11 countries, that invest their own funds to boost its throughput.