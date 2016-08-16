European Heritage Days 2016 to promote cultural and historical awareness

MINSK. KAZINFORM The goal of the European Heritage Days 2016 is to promote cultural and historical awareness, Alla Stashkevich, the head of scientific support of the protection of historical and cultural heritage at the Institute of Culture of Belarus, told BelTA.

According to her, this year's European Heritage Days will be held in different countries under the slogan "Heritage and Community". Belarus' Culture Ministry suggested the motto "Heritage and Knowledge". "Thus we wanted to highlight the importance of spreading knowledge about the heritage, its various forms. When we know more we take a better care of this or that item of heritage," Alla Stashkevich said. The main idea of this year's Days is to inform, provide access to the heritage items that may be unavailable on a daily basis for some reasons. In the Belarusian capital the European Heritage Days dedicated to Minsk and Minsk Oblast will be held in the Upper Town at the end of September. This part of the city has been renovated and revitalized and it is important to draw the attention of tourists and local residents to it, Alla Stashkevich said. "Minskers continue to discover new places in the city, learn more. What concerns the Upper Town I can say that we can be proud of this place. Restorers have done a good job. Apart from the historical atmosphere the Upper Town has a special cultural environment with its numerous art venues, cafes," Alla Stashkevich said. The Upper Town is a center of attraction in Minsk. It is home to several museums, the Town Hall, St. Peter and Paul Cathedral with the skillfully restored frescoes. During the European Heritage Days the organizers will arrange meetings with the restorers. The Town Hall will host a joint exhibition of the Institute of Culture of Belarus and the National History Museum featuring Minsk in the postcards of the 19th - 20th centuries, and also the pictures of small towns of Minsk Oblast. The program will include musical events, concerts, arts and crafts fairs. The regions are preparing interesting programs for the European Heritage Days, Alla Stashkevich said. For example, in Vitebsk the Days will be dedicated to UNOVIS (a group of Russian artists, founded and led by Kazimir Malevich at the Vitebsk Art School in 1919, to explore and develop new theories and concepts in art). The European Heritage Days are marked by the country - signatories to the European Cultural Convention of the Council of Europe (1954). During a month they hold events and promotions to introduce their citizens and foreign visitors to the objects of historical, cultural and natural heritage located on their territories.