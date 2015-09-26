‘European Higher Education’ exhibition opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A two-day European Higher Education Fair has kicked off in Almaty. This exhibition brings together about 100 higher education institutions, national agencies and various embassies of the European Union.

"This project is an initiative of the European Union and it is carried out throughout the Central Asian region. We want to present to students a wide range of opportunities for studying in Europe. Here are some 100 universities and other organizations from 24 countries," said Steven Weber, the project coordinator. The fair is held in the library of KazNU named after al-Farabi and open to those who want to get the full information about studying in the universities of the European Union. In addition, September 28 a conference themed "Cooperation in the field of higher education between the European Union and the Republic of Kazakhstan" will be carried out.