European mobility leader Bolt plans to launch in Kazakhstan amid growing market competition

At a briefing in the Government, Transport Minister Marat Karabayev spoke about the plans of the Estonian taxi service Bolt to enter the Kazakhstan market, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Karabayev observed that the competition among taxi aggregators in Kazakhstan is growing more intense. The minister provided an explanation regarding the expansion of Indriver's services, with a particular focus on intra city transportation. Meanwhile, Yandex is making significant strides in the development of interregional routes. Furthermore, cities like Shymkent and Ust-Kamenogorsk boast their own unique local taxi services.

According to him, other international companies are also showing interest in the Kazakhstan market. "For example, Bolt approached us. This is an Estonian development, a fairly popular company in Europe, essentially an analogue of Yandex in Europe, with a wider coverage. They approached us and showed interest in our market. If a decision is made with this company to launch cars, we will certainly support it in every possible way. Because any competition will lead to a reduction in the final cost for the service recipient,” Karabayev noted.

Bolt offers a range of convenient services, including taxi rides, electric scooter rentals, food delivery, and car sharing. The company has a global presence, operating in over 45 countries and serving millions of customers across 500 cities worldwide.