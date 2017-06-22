EN
    08:14, 22 June 2017 | GMT +6

    European MP comments on renaming of Astana international airport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the European Parliament Andrejs Mamikins has commented the decision of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to rename the Astana International Airport into the honor of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

    Mamikins stressed that it is a common practice to name airports in honor of outstanding statesmen. He cited the examples of the airports in Yerevan (Armenia), Tallin (Estonia) and Baku (Azerbaijan) which are all named after eminent statesmen.

    As a reminder, the Astana International Airport has been renamed into the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

    Astana Kazakhstan and EU
