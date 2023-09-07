European MP Tomáš Zdechovský on Kazakh President Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - European Parliament, Chairman of the delegation for relations with countries of Central Asia Tomáš Zdechovský shared his views on the recent address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan with Kazinform correspondent.

Welcoming President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address to the nation, the European MP noted that it outlines a comprehensive vision for Kazakhstan's economic development and political reforms, which are critical for the nation's prosperity and stability. «In particular, I would like to emphasize the importance of the international relationship between Kazakhstan and the European Union and the potential for the EU to support Kazakhstan's new economic course through investments and the sharing of European technologies.»

«Kazakhstan is a valuable partner for the EU, and we share common goals and values, including the commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The EU has a significant stake in the stability and prosperity of Central Asia, and Kazakhstan plays a pivotal role in the region. The EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) signed in 2015 is a testament to our shared commitment to strengthening our relations further.

President Tokayev's emphasis on fairness, inclusiveness, and pragmatism in Kazakhstan's new economic course aligns well with the EU's principles of sustainable and inclusive development. I see many opportunities for collaboration in Kazakhstan’s endeavour for a diversified economy. The EU can contribute to Kazakhstan's economic growth through investments, technology transfers, and expertise in areas such as renewable energy, digitalization, and transport infrastructure,» said Tomáš Zdechovský.

He went on to note that in light of the current geopolitical situation, it is essential for like-minded partners like Kazakhstan and the EU to work closely together. We share a common interest in promoting peace, stability, and predictability in global politics. Kazakhstan's role as a neutral mediator and facilitator in international conflicts is commendable, and we encourage continued engagement in diplomatic efforts to resolve regional and global tensions.

«As we move forward, intensified collaboration and cooperation on all levels between Kazakhstan and the EU are crucial to achieving our shared goals. Whether it is in the fields of trade, energy, education, or cultural exchange, our partnership can serve as a model for regional stability and prosperity. Furthermore, I am pleased to see President Tokayev's emphasis on the concept of «Adal Azamat,» which underscores the importance of responsible citizenship and shared values. If every individual in Kazakhstan and the EU embodies these principles, justice and prosperity will prevail in our respective societies,» he said.

Zdechovský noted that President Tokayev's address sets a clear and ambitious path for Kazakhstan's future. It offers one thing, which motivates every individual to work hard and to work together - a vision. The EU is ready to support Kazakhstan in reaching its goals and securing its rightful position as a great nation.

By Arnur Rakhymbekov