European nations, U.S. report record COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

LONDON/WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - European countries reported their highest daily COVID-19 infection figures yet on Friday, with the U.S. daily average also marking a record high, as the Omicron variant continues its spread, Kyodo reports.

There were 232,200 cases reported in France and 189,846 in Britain, while Italy confirmed over 144,243 and Greece 40,560.

The seven-day average for new daily cases in the United States stood at 355,990 on Thursday, CNN reported, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday in a New Year's Eve address that the next few weeks will be difficult, preparing his nation for upcoming challenges as subdued year-end celebrations began.

But the president said 2022 could prove to be the year France «exits the pandemic» on the back of progress in vaccinations.