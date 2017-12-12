European Parliament backs EPCA with Kazakhstan

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM By an overwhelming majority of votes, the European Parliament gave its consent to conclude the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union during a plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

The EPCA, signed in Astana on 21st December 2015 and temporarily applied since 1st May 2016, was passed with 511 votes in favor, 115 against, and 28 abstentions.

Rapporteur Liisa Jaakonsaari (S&D, Finland), has just said that the agreement will promote the political and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan as an important country in Central Asia. The European Union is the country's first foreign investor and one of its first trade partners.

She added that our country is of crucial importance for implementing the EU strategy in Central Asia.

According to her, the cooperation in a new format will intensify the efforts for such issues as trade, energy, and sustainable development, as well as security issues such as countering terrorism and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

As to human rights, the European Parliament expects significant reforms in this respect, which must be in line with the strengthening of the economic ties with the EU.

To sum up, Liisa Jaakonsaari said that the ambitious agreement will beneficial for both sides hoping that Kazakhstan will regularly participate in the dialogue on human rights.

In turn, Commissioner Vera Jourova, responsible for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, highlighted that the EPCA outlines a new level of ambitions for the relations with one of the EU's closest partners in the region.

She believes that the EU's relationship with Kazakhstan "had never been stronger".

Vera Jourova said the European Union and its partners in Central Asia share the same objectives: regional peace and stability, fighting terrorism, fostering the rule of law, increasing prosperity and trade, adding that a high level of cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan is an excellent example of how to advance in practice the goals and interests shared by both sides.

The new agreement covers 29 areas of cooperation, from economy and trade to countering the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and terrorism, cooperation in climate change, health, public finance management, and taxation.

According to the Commissioner, the EU appreciated Kazakhstan's ambition to promote green economy with ambitious targets, by diversification and investment in renewable energy, which is one of the top priorities of the European Commission, and the role of our country in ensuring the implementation of the EU Strategy in Central Asia.

Jourova said that Kazakhstan has become an increasingly important partner in promoting regional and global security. She reminded of the peculiar role of the Republic of Kazakhstan in enhancing nuclear non-proliferation and international stability.

Besides, Iveta Grigule, the head of the European Parliament's Kazakhstan Delegation, member of the European Parliament, underlined that for now, 18 (of 28) EU Member States have ratified the EPCA.

She maintains that Kazakhstan is the EU's stable and constructive partner that plays an important role in the region. Kazakhstan is a guarantor of the fight against terrorism, and the new agreement is a new platform and tool for investment in our country.