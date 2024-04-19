European Union to allocate 200,000 euros to victims of floods in Kazakhstan
Following extensive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan affecting more than 117,000 people, the European Union is providing €200,000 in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected families, Kazinform News Agency cites the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
It is said the EU funding supports the Red Crescent Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan (RCS-RC) in delivering much needed relief assistance, including household item such as mattresses and bed linen, multi-purpose cash, and hygiene promotion.
The humanitarian aid, to be provided for the following three months, will directly benefit 5,000 individuals who have been seriously affected by the flooding. Particular focus will be on assisting female headed households, households with disabled or elderly family members, and families with more than three children. The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), reads the statement.