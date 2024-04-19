European Union to allocate 200,000 euros to victims of floods in Kazakhstan

Following extensive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan affecting more than 117,000 people, the European Union is providing €200,000 in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected families, Kazinform News Agency cites the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is said the EU funding supports the Red Crescent Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan (RCS-RC) in delivering much needed relief assistance, including household item such as mattresses and bed linen, multi-purpose cash, and hygiene promotion.