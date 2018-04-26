European University Association nominates KazNU rector for Presidency

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nomination Committee of the European University Association (EUA) proposed the Rector of Al-Farabi KazNU for the post of President of this international organization, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the university.

The Association, headquartered in Brussels, unites more than 800 leading universities of Europe. Its activities are aimed at assisting European universities in effective development in accordance with the modern needs and high international standards. The EUA President is elected among the outstanding figures of science and education for a three-year term.

As a professional, progressive leader, a prominent scientist and initiator of many scientific and educational projects Galym Mutanov is widely known in the international academic community. For strengthening and development of international cooperation in the field of science and education in the European space, the Rector of KazNU has been awarded the Cavalier Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, the Order of Academic Palm of France, the Golden Medal «For Outstanding Merits in the Field of Education and Science» of the International Academy of Sciences of the Higher School and other awards.

His candidature was supported by a number of well-known universities. For example, Rector of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia Vladimir Filippov, the former Minister of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, expressed in his letter of support to the Secretary General of the European University Association his deep conviction in positive perspectives of EUA in case if Academician Galym Mutanov takes the post of the President of the Association. Under his leadership, KazNU became one of the leading universities in the world, says the statement of the PFUR Rector.

The nomination of a representative of Kazakhstan for a high position is a recognition of achievements of the country's higher education system at the world level.