    20:10, 12 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Eurovision-2017 tickets sold out

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tickets for the final of international music contest "Eurovision-2017", which will be held in Kiev, were sold out in two days, Lenta.ru reports.

    It is noted that at present only tickets to the fan zone for rehearsals and live broadcasts of the semifinals left for sale. Sale of a new batch of tickets for Eurovision-2017 began on April 10.

    According to the information of the official ticket sales service Сoncert.ua, the cost of tickets for the final of the contest ranged from 87 to 262 euros.

    Semifinals of the "Eurovision-2017" will be held in Kiev on May 9 and May 11, the final - on May 13.

     

