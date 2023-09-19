EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:41, 19 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Eurozone inflation down to 5.2% in August

    Eurozone inflation down to 5.2% in August
    Photo: KazInform

    The annual inflation rate was at 5.2% in the euro area in August, below the market expectations, Anadolu reports.

    According to official figures from Eurostat, the rate dropped from 5.3% in July this year and 9.1% in August 2022.

    The inflation rate was also at 5.9% in the European Union, down from 6.1% in July this year and 10.1% in August 2022.

    The lowest annual rates were seen in Denmark (2.3%), Spain and Belgium (both 2.4%) while the highest rates were posted by Hungary (14.2%), Czechia (10.1%) and Slovakia (9.6%).

    Compared with July, annual inflation dropped in 15 member states, remained stable in one, and increased in 11, it added.

    "In August, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+2.41 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.98 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+1.19 pp) and energy (-0.34 pp)," it noted.

    Tags:
    World News
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!