EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:19, 21 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Eurozone sees 1st trade surplus in 17 months

    None
    Photo: aa.com.tr
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The eurozone trade balance posted a €4.6 billion ($5 billion) surplus in February, leaving deficit territory for the first time in about a year-and-a-half, the EU's statistical office said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    «The euro area recorded, for the first time since September 2021, a surplus of €4.6 bn in trade in goods with the rest of the world in February 2023, compared with a deficit of €9.4 bn in February 2022,» Eurostat said in a statement.

    Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world rose 7.6% year-on-year to €232.7 billion in February, while imports edged up 1.1% to €228.1 billion.

    Intra-euro area trade amounted to €224.4 billion in February, up 8% from a year earlier.

    The EU27 saw a trade surplus for the first time since June 2021, hitting €4.8 billion in February.

    The first estimate for extra-EU exports of goods was €207.7 billion, ticking up 8% from the same month last year, while imports from the rest of the world stood at €202.9 billion, down 2.8%.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!