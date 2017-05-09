Eva Longoria invites Dimash Kudaibergenov to a charity evening in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov will take part in another major event in Paris - he will perform at a charity dinner organized byEva Longoria invites Dimash Kudaibergenov to a charity evening in Paris the Global Gift Foundation, Kazinform reports.

"We will be guests of the Gala reception, organized by the world-famous actress, producer and director Eva Longoria with the support of UNICEF. The evening, which will be attended by world stars, will be held on May 16 in the French capital. Dimash will perform at the Gala reception. We want to thank Ms. Eva Longoria and our friends Teria Martino and Flabiena for the invitation to this event," singer's official representative and friend Alpamys Sharimov wrote on social networks.

"It's an honor for me to sing at the Global Gift Gala reception in Paris on May 16," said Dimash.

The Global Gift Foundation is a philanthropic non-profit organization that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women, and families who are in need. Eva Longoria Foundation and the Global Gift Foundation have been cooperating for several years.

As reported before, Dimash was invited to participate in in cabaret show Les années bonheur on France 2.