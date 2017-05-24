EN
    08:15, 24 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Eva Longoria wishes happy birthday to Dimash

    ASTANA . KAZINFORM Famous American actress Eva Longoria has sent a video congratulation to Dimash Kudaibergenov on his 23rd birthday.

    The young Kazakh performer became extremely popular after participation in China's I am a Singer 2017 TV show.

    Eva Longoria named Dimash a great talent and wished him all the best.

    The video congratulation was posed in Instagram account of Dimash's producer Alpamys Sharimov.

    Earlier, Dimash attended the Global Gift Gala Paris celebrated at Four Seasons Hotel George V on May 16. Dimash was invited to the event by American actress, producer, director, activist and businesswoman Eva Longoria who happens to be the Honorary Chair of the foundation.

    My Dear Eva @evalongoria Thank you so much! ❤️ Өз кезегінде Лара Фабиан да әдемі тілектерін жіберді раxмет көп-көп!!! #dimashkudaibergen #dears #dimash #DQ #EvaLongoria

    Публикация от Alpamys Sharimov (@asharimov) Май 23 2017 в 12:35 PDT

